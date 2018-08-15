Asper Investment Management: Invis Energy Closes Second Wind Farm Financing in 2018

London, August 14th 2018

London-based Asper Investment Management and the Craydel Group announced that financial close of a 43MW onshore wind farm in county Mayo took place this week. The Invis Energy partners have now raised over €130m of project finance debt in 2018, and this is the 7th wind farm financed together in Ireland.

The Mayo project will see the installation of 18 Nordex 2.4MW turbines, generating 168GWh p.a. of clean energy, saving c. 100,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. Asper is providing equity financing to the project, and raised a €75m senior debt facility from NordLB. Dublin-based A&L Goodbody and Ionic Consulting advised respectively on the legal and technical aspects of the transaction.

Invis Energy remains on track to close two further project financings in 2018: together with the Mayo project and the Galway project closed in June this year, this will result in 140MW of new renewable energy generation capacity commencing operations in the next 12 months.

About Asper

Asper is a specialist investment firm that focuses on private investments in sustainable real assets, including renewable power, sustainable heat and other clean infrastructure. It serves institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies and funds-of-funds.

Asper was previously part of the private equity firm Hg, under which it raised two dedicated renewable energy funds with total AUM of €850m. In December 2017 Asper and Hg jointly announced the spinout of the renewable energy team and funds to Asper.

