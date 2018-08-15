

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate for May eased from the same month last year, figures from Turkstat revealed Wednesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 9.9 percent from 10.4 percent a year ago. The number of unemployed was 3.13 million in May, which is less than the 3.22 million last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, fell to 17.8 percent from 19.8 percent in the same month last year.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 10.6 percent in May from 10.3 percent in April. A year ago, the rate was 11.1 percent.



