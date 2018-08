BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, UK consumer and producer prices for July and house price data for June are due. Inflation is forecast to rise slightly to 2.5 percent in July from 2.4 percent in June.



Ahead of these data, the pound advanced against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 141.57 against the yen, 1.2683 against the franc, 0.8909 against the euro and 1.2715 against the greenback as of 4:25 am ET.



