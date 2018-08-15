

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Chinese and Hong Kong markets pacing the declines as Turkey's lira resumed declines after rebounding more than 8 percent against the dollar overnight.



Turkish President Recep Erdogan threatened to boycott U.S. electronic goods, including Apple's iPhone device, retaliating in a dispute with Washington that has contributed to the lira's plunge to record lows.



Chinese shares fell sharply to close just off their 2018 lows as investors fretted about Turkey's future and the spillover of the crisis to other emerging markets.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 57.71 points or 2.08 percent to 2,723.36 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.55 percent to 27,323.59.



Japanese shares fell on profit taking after sharp gains in the previous session. The Nikkei average shed 151.86 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 22,204.22, after climbing as much as 2.3 percent in the previous session, its biggest single-day gain since March. The broader Topix index closed 0.76 percent lower at 1,698.03.



Heavyweights SoftBank Group and Fanuc Corp gave up 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively while exporters Canon, Panasonic and Honda Motor fell more than 1 percent.



Gaming stocks fell across the board after China's regulators froze approval of game licenses amid a government shake-up. Nintendo, Square Enix and Capcom all lost around 3 percent.



Australian shares closed higher as Wesfarmers and CSL reported strong earnings results. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.40 points or 0.47 percent to 6,329 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 29.50 points or 0.46 percent at 6,415.70.



Lender Commonwealth Bank fell 2.5 percent on going ex-dividend, while the other three banks rose between 0.8 percent and 1.7 percent.



Insurer Insurance Australia Group slumped 5.8 percent after its annual profit fell slightly, due to a fall in investment income and a higher tax bill. Suncorp Group shares tumbled 3 percent.



A fall in base metal prices pulled down mining stocks, with Rio Tinto, South32, Alumina and Fortescue Metals Group falling 1-4 percent.



Oil & gas explorer Woodside Petroleum slid half a percent despite the company reporting a 6 percent rise in net profit and raising its 2018 production outlook.



Blood products giant CSL soared 6.4 percent. The company hiked dividend after reporting a 29 percent rise in full-year net profit, thanks to strong sales in the United States.



Wesfarmers rallied 3.2 percent despite the company reporting a sharp fall in full-year profit due to $1.41 billion in discontinued operations and $300 million in write-downs.



Media firm Fairfax Media dropped 1.7 percent as it reported a full-year net loss on lower revenues and one-time charges.



In economic news, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that consumer confidence in Australia ebbed in August, sinking 2.3 percent to a score of 103.6 after a 3.9 percent jump in July.



Another official report revealed that wage prices in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the June quarter, matching expectations.



New Zealand shares finished modestly higher, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closing up 15.55 points or 0.17 percent at 8,987.49. Markets in South Korea and India were closed for public holidays.



U.S. stocks closed higher overnight as concerns over Turkey's economic woes eased and investors cheered positive earnings news from Home Depot.



The Dow rose half a percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent to snap a four-day losing streak while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7 percent.



