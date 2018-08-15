Cornelia Samara Appointed General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

SURFSIDE, Florida, August 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club announces Cornelia Samara as General Manager of the legendary property. A true leader in the industry, Samara is an invaluable addition to The Surf Club, bringing decades of experience and knowledge to Surfside, Florida.

This role is her first appointment within the company, however Samara is no stranger to the core values of Four Seasons. While launching her career in hospitality, she often leaned on Four Seasons founder Isadore Sharp's book, Four Seasons: The Story of a Business Philosophy, as a source of inspiration. This early influence, coupled with her strong work ethic and passion for people led Samara to great heights.

Samara's career began at a classic Hawaiian beachfront resort and progressed to luxury city hotels across the Continental U.S. It was only a matter of time before she was appointed as General Manager of a new luxury lifestyle property in the heart of Manhattan. Three years later, her leadership was instrumental in opening and running the first nature-inspired luxury-property, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, in her appointment as General Manager.

Regardless of where Samara has found herself through the years, her leadership approach has not wavered. "Hospitality is deeply personal; what your product is made of isn't nearly as important as your ability to leave a lasting impression," she says. "It's being able to take care of and truly connect with each guest in a meaningful way."

Today, Samara comes from New York ready to pen a new chapter at Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club. The iconic oceanfront destination is known for its refined sophistication, chic Italian dining at Le Sirenuse Miami Restaurant and Champagne Bar, world-class Spa, and rich history. With Samara's expert capabilities and breadth of experience, the Hotel team is well positioned to continue to deliver a luxury hospitality experience in the North Miami Beaches that will showcase the utmost level of genuine, personal service-a cornerstone of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

"Cornelia's genuine connection to our core values makes her the perfect fit for this role," says Vince Parrotta, President, Hotel Operations - Americas, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are delighted to welcome her to the Four Seasons family and thrilled to see her unwavering dedication to the guest experience shine."

A fan of art and longtime lover of animals, Samara, alongside her Chihuahua Rosie, is thrilled to now call Surfside home and start exploring all that South Florida has to offer.

Open since 2017, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club offers an experience of unlimited variety, and the highly personalized service that Four Seasons guests value around the world. Recent honors include Condé Nast Traveler and Town & Country's Best New Hotels Around the World. For more information, visit our Press Room or Facebook.

