

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday as Turkey's lira extended its rebound for the second straight session, helping ease concerns over the financial health of the country.



The benchmark DAX was up 38 points or 0.31 percent at 12,397 in opening deals after ending largely unchanged on Tuesday.



Deutsche EuroShop shares fell around 1 percent. The shopping centre investor backed its 2018 forecast after posting first-half results in line with forecasts.



Leoni, a provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive market, slumped 4.3 percent after reporting a fall in Q2 profit.



