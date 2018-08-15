

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house price inflation was the lowest in nearly five years as London witnessed its worst decline in house prices since 2009, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



House prices rose 3 percent year-on-year after a 3.5 percent gain in May. The latest increase was the smallest since August 2013, when prices grew 3 percent.



This slowdown in UK house price growth over the past two years is driven mainly by a slowdown in the south and east of England, the ONS said.



The lowest annual growth was in London, where prices decreased by 0.7 percent year-on-year after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



The latest decline was the worst since September 2009, when prices dropped 3.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, house prices were flat.



The average UK house price was GBP 228,000 in June, which was GBP 6,000 higher than in a year ago and GBP 1,000 higher than last month.



London continued to be the region with the highest average house price at GBP 477,000, followed by the South East and the East of England.



The lowest average price continued to be in the North East at GBP 127,000, the ONS said.



