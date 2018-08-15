

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Wednesday as Turkey's lira pushed higher for the second day in a row, helping ease concerns over the financial health of the country.



The lira rallied against the dollar after Turkey doubled tariffs on some U.S. imports including cars, alcohol and tobacco and the country's banking regulator halved the limit on lenders' swap transactions.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 4 points at 5,406 in opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Air France-KLM rallied 1 percent on reports it is close to appointing Air Canada's chief operating officer Benjamin Smith as its new boss.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX