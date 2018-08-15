

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Wednesday after data showed U.K. inflation rose for the first time since November, a development that could weigh on consumer spending in the second half of the year.



Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in July, as expected, but slightly faster than the 2.4 percent increase in June.



Another report from the Office for National Statistics revealed that U.K. house price inflation was the lowest in nearly five years as London witnessed its worst decline in house prices since 2009.



House prices rose 3 percent year-on-year after a 3.5 percent gain in May. The latest increase was the smallest since August 2013, when prices grew 3 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 18 points or 0.24 percent at 7,593 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower the previous day.



Royal Bank of Scotland was little changed after it agreed to pay $4.9 billion to settle charges that it misled investors ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.



Housebuilder Balfour Beatty jumped 3.4 percent after its profits quadrupled in the first half of the year, helped by cost cutting and divestment gains.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals soared 7.4 percent. The drugmaker raised its full-year guidance after posting improved first-half results.



Car insurance provider Admiral Group advanced 3.7 percent after its first-half Group profit before tax increased 9 percent to 211 million pounds from 193 million pounds last year.



Advertising giant WPP gained 1.8 percent after announcing it would move out of its central London headquarters.



