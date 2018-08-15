New partnership expands availability of breakthrough LiDAR-based security system

Quanergy Systems, Inc., a global leader in the design and development of solid state LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions, today announced a partnership with Oprema, the fastest growing U.K. security distributor. Through the partnership, Oprema will provide full distribution support for Quanergy's QORTEX for Security system across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Oprema will be Quanergy's first distributor in the U.K. and Ireland, and will provide access to Quanergy's LiDAR-based security system QORTEX for Security, an intelligent 3D perimeter fencing system that combines LiDAR hardware and software to enable real-time 3D detection, tracking and classification of security breaches. The solution was developed for use across various industries in which large-scale perimeter monitoring is essential.

Tim Duggan, technical director at Oprema commented: "We are delighted to have signed a distribution agreement with Quanergy and are extremely excited about the technological advancements in detection that the product range will bring. Quanergy's unique mesh LiDAR system allows an unlimited number of devices to be linked together to create detection areas of any size. The technology uses lasers, which are far more accurate than traditional microwaves, and the analytical system reports size, speed and other object characteristics. The system is ideal for securing large open areas in sectors such as aviation, rail, managed motorways, construction, utilities/renewable energy, and data centres."

QORTEX for Security combines Quanergy's powerful M8 LiDAR sensor, and QORTEX, Quanergy's proprietary perception software. The M8 long range LiDAR sensor features Multi-LiDAR Fusion, Quanergy's breakthrough technology that combines multiple LiDAR sensors into a single unified point cloud to allow for the identification of unique objects in complex environments. QORTEX perception software enables rapid 3D detection, classification and tracking. Together, the M8 LiDAR sensor and QORTEX software provide a complete, cutting-edge security solution.

"Utilizing advanced sensing and perception technology, Quanergy's LiDAR-based security systems have an ever-expanding range of potential applications," said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO of Quanergy. "Our decision to partner with Oprema is a result of the company's breadth of distribution as well as its commitment to providing the security industry with the most innovative and effective technology on the market. Quanergy's work with international partners like Oprema allows us to ensure that LiDAR-based security systems are available to customers around the globe."

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About Oprema

Oprema is the fastest growing UK distributor of CCTV, access control, intrusion, fire and networking products. Oprema stands out in the crowded security solutions industry through its focus on sales, technical expertise and market leading logistics as well as professional services such as pre-sales design, pre-configuration and on site commissioning. Oprema is proud to be a Fast Growth 50 company and the UK's premier Dahua distributor. For more information, visit www.oprema.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005057/en/

Contacts:

Quanergy Systems

Ann Gargiulo, +1 408-245-9500

media@quanergy.com

or

Oprema

Gareth Williams, +44 2920 641509

gareth.williams@oprema.co.uk