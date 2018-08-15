Mobile Music App brings one-touch voting to life for the world's Top 100 DJs

Beat Fever, a mobile music app using short song previews, interactive gameplay and best-in-class marketing to drive music engagement and discovery, has announced a partnership with DJ Mag, the world's leading electronic music magazine, to bring their globally influential Top 100 DJs poll to mobile devices around the world.

Featuring hundreds of licensed hits from "Despacito" to "Ocarina", Beat Fever has amassed 8.6 million music fans since launching last year. Players tap to the beat of the song, complete challenges and are prompted to listen to the whole song on music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and more.

DJ Mag Managing Director, Martin Carvell said:

"We are proud to be working with the fantastic team at Beat Fever to bring Top 100 DJs to new and exciting audiences. The poll is celebrating a 25th anniversary this year, having grown from a reader vote, based on coupons in the magazine all the way through to the modern day, where over 1 million people vote online. We will continue to work with innovators in the field to ensure Top 100 DJs remains the most important global DJ ranking."

Promoting Top 100 DJs, in aid of UNICEF, includes an immersive interactive album in Beat Fever, multiple songs from Top 100 DJs and a prompt to vote. Now, players can vote with the touch of a button from their mobile phones, going from Beat Fever directly to top100djs.com.

Plus, Beat Fever is driving further awareness of Top 100 DJs in aid of UNICEF, via push notifications, a mobile marketing campaign, and a special award to be announced at the Top 100 DJs Awards dinner on October 21.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the Top 100 DJs poll, Beat Fever hopes to further awareness of the Awards, and build upon the £30,000 raised for UNICEF during 2017's poll.

Beat Fever is available for iOS via iTunes and for Android via Google Play.

About Beat Fever

Working alongside artists, managers, PR firms and labels, Beat Fever is committed to connecting artists and music fans like never before by making music interactive, driving music discovery and fostering a global music community.

About DJ Mag

DJ Mag is an electronic music and club culture magazine that originated in the UK in 1991. Much more than just a magazine, the highly influential title has grown into a global multimedia brand with offices in 17 countries worldwide, a global monthly reach in excess of 24 million and properties spanning print, digital, video and events.

About Top 100 DJs

Top 100 DJs is the most globally representative poll of the world's most popular DJs with over 1 million unique votes cast in 2017. The publicly-voted poll inspires fierce debate across the year with speculation on the world's No.1 DJ, new entries and biggest climbers dominating online discussion and beyond.

Since launching in August 2017, Beat Fever has amassed over 8.6 million users, across 155 countries.

For more information on leveraging the Beat Fever mobile music app, please contact: Seth@BeatFever.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005078/en/

Contacts:

Urban Rebel PR

Vass Lauricella

Number: +447796 902 190

Email: vass@urbanrebelpr.com