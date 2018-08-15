The project connecting Germany and Norway was first conceived in 2015. The 624 km undersea cable will have a capacity of 1.4 GW, when operational in 2020. The EU is supporting the project through its EFSI scheme, inter alia, grid infrastructure projects to interconnect the European energy markets, for better renewable energy integration and improved security of supply.European transmission system operator (TSO), TenneT announced that it has, together with the European Investment Bank (EIB), closed the issuance of €100 million in hybrid capital for the construction of an interconnector between ...

