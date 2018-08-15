The "Europe District Cooling Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe district cooling market was grown at a lucrative rate of CAGR in the assessment period.

The report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe district cooling market is segmented based on production technique into electric chillers, absorption chillers and free cooling. In 2018, electric chillers segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.

The Europe district cooling market is segmented in usage into storage, production and distribution. In 2018, storage segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The Europe district cooling market is segmented in end-user into industrial, commercial and residential. The industrial segment is further sub-segmented into factories, production plant and others. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into retail, healthcare, office, airport, education and government. In 2018, industrial segment is valued to rule with highest market shares.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Hot Climatic Conditions in Middle East Region

Growing Infrastructure Investments

Restraints

Relatively High Investment Costs

Opportunities

Government Promoting the Use of District Cooling Technology in Urban Planning

Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Means of Cooling Technologies

Challenges

Barriers in Implementing District Cooling Systems

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe District Cooling Market, by Production Technique

7. Europe District Cooling Market, by Usage

8. Europe District Cooling Market, by Application

9. Europe District Cooling Market, by Geography

10. Europe District Cooling Market, Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

Fortum

Pal Group

DC Pro Engineering

Qatar District Cooling Company

Danfoss District Energy A/S

Veolia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4f72q/europe_district?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005272/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)