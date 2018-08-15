BackTheBid - RYVL Channelzero and Rugby AU Lead Way for Australia's Bid to Host Women's World Cup 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist creative agency RYVL Channelzero has been selected by Rugby AU to promote its bid to host the Rugby Women's XVs World Cup 2021.

RYVL Channelzero successfully won a competitive pitch with its concept "We're Ready". The idea not only resonates strongly with Rugby AU, the Wallaroos players and fans themselves, but also reflects the readiness of the world class facilities available in the proposed host region - the Hunter Valley and Newcastle. Campaign hashtags Ready and BackTheBid will aim to engage wider support on social media.

The campaign to bring the World Cup to Australia will reflect the grit and determination the Wallaroos showed in the last World Cup. The Wallaroos are equally sweeping past 'old boys club' perceptions in XVs rugby, raising the profile of women's sport as a whole and championing Australia as a world class contender.

Chief Commercial Officer for Rugby Australia, Cameron Murray says:

"Channelzero combined well with the Rugby Australia bid committee and the wider Australian Rugby community to capture the view of our community - we're ready and we want to host the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup!"

"The team's energy and creativity shone through in their work and we're proud to have worked on this project with the Channelzero team."

Belinda Wearne, GM of RYVL Channelzero comments:

"Channelzero, is all about challenging outmoded ways of thinking, so when we got the chance to support Australia's bid for the Women's XVs World Cup, it was a match made in heaven."

"We are proud to help raise the profile of women's XVs, which in turn will elevate the profile of women's sport and inspire young players yet to be discovered. We are looking forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder with the team at Rugby AU and going after the bid with all the challenger spirit the Wallaroos are famous for."

Key next steps in the bid are:

World Rugby will announce the host nation for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in November 2018.

England, France, Australia and New Zealand have all expressed interest in hosting the tournament.

