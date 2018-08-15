VantagePoint Software: VantagePoint Launches Its First Ever Charity Webinar to Raise Money for Shriners Hospitals for Children

Developer of World's First Artificial Intelligence Stock Forecasting Software Hosts Free Webinar to Raise Money for Patients at Shriners

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / VantagePoint Software, the first company in the world to bring artificial intelligence (AI) forecasting capabilities to the retail trader and investor, launched its first ever charity webinar to raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

VantagePoint first formed its partnership with Shriners Hospitals for Children in 2017 when the trading software company decided to begin donating a percentage of all its software sales to benefit the children at the hospital. The company has since decided to make this partnership permanent and continues to donate a portion of all sales on a weekly basis.

In addition to the ongoing, weekly donations made by the software company, they came up with the idea to launch their first ever, charity webinar to raise additional funds for Shriners. The webinar was completely free, giving attendees the option to donate directly to Shriners of any amount of their choosing. The webinar was available to existing VantagePoint customers and non-customers who were interested in learning more about the software as well as timeless trading concepts that they can apply to their trading strategy.

"I donated because I feel Shriners Hospitals for Children is a very worthy cause. Also, I have enjoyed some success trading futures using the VantagePoint software and I wanted to share a little of that with this small donation." Said VantagePoint customer Robert Z.

Shriners also commented on social media, "A heartfelt thank you to Lane Mendelsohn and the VantagePoint team for their generous support of our children. You are valued corporate partners."

The webinar was an all-around success, as VantagePoint was able to surpass their fundraising goal of $1,000. Shriners Hospitals for Children was very grateful for the funds generated from the initiative and webinar attendees were appreciative of the opportunity to learn trading strategy tips while also being able to give back and help the children in need. Because of the success, this is the first of many more charity webinars to come.

Since 2007, VantagePoint has invested nearly $630,000 back into the community. Their mission has always been to empower traders daily and that mission has evolved into empowering those in the community and empowering others in everything that they do.

