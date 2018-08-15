The "Europe Dairy Free Yogurt Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe dairy free yogurt market was valued at USD 2,907 million in 2017 and growing at a lucrative rate of CAGR in the assessment period.

The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe dairy free yogurt market is segmented based on type into almond, coconut, soy, oat, rice, hemp, cashew and others. In 2018, almond segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The Europe dairy free yogurt market is segmented in flavour into original/plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mango, raspberry, peach and others. In 2018, original/plain segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The Europe dairy free yogurt market is segmented in end-user into food service industry (HORECA) and household. In 2018, household segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The Europe dairy free yogurt market is segmented in distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail grocery stores and online market. In 2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Lactose Intolerant People

Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers

Growing Consumer Preference for a Vegan Diet

Restraints

High Cost of Products

Opportunities

Increasing Demand of Dairy Alternative Products

Favorable Marketing Correct Positioning of Dairy Alternatives

Challenges

Fluctuations in Price of Raw Materials

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Type

7 Europe Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Flavour

8 Europe Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by End-User

9 Europe Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Distribution Channel

10 Europe Dairy Free Yogurt Market by Geography

11 Europe Dairy Free Yogurt Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Oatly AB

Kite Hill

The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd.

Hain Celestial

Halsa Foods

Nush Foods

Amande Yogurt

Nulac Foods

Nudie

Yoso

