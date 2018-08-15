The "Europe PDX Models Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe PDX models market was valued at USD 26.95 million in 2017 and growing at a lucrative rate of CAGR in the assessment period.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe PDX models market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; mice models and rat models. In 2018, mice models segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The Europe PDX models market is segmented in tumour type categories into six notable segments; respiratory tumour models, urological tumour models, gastrointestinal tumour models, hematological tumour models, gynecological tumour models and others. In 2018, respiratory tumour models segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The Europe PDX models market is segmented in application into preclinical drug development and oncology research and biomarker analysis. In 2018, preclinical drug development and oncology research segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The Europe PDX models market is segmented in end user into contract research organization (CRO), academic and research institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In 2018, contract research organization (CRO) segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Number of Pharmaceutical R&D Activities in Cancer Research

PDX Models Offer Advantages as Compared With the Classic Approach

Rising Need for Personalized Medicine

Increasing Support for Cancer Research Activities from Government and Non-Government Organization

Restraints

High Cost of PDX Models

Strict Regulation With Respect to the Utilization of Animal Models in Cancer Research

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Humanized PDX Models

Challenges

Limitations of PDX Models

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Europe PDX Models Market, by Type

7 Europe PDX Models Market, by Tumour Type

8 Europe PDX Models Market, by Application

9 Europe PDX Models Market, by End-User

10 Europe PDX Models Market, by Geography

11 Europe PDX Models Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Crown Bioscience Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Champion Oncology Inc.

Charles River

Oncodesign

Wuxi AppTec

Horizon Discovery Group PLC

Pharmatest Services

Hera Biolabs

EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH

Xentech

Urolead

Creative Animodel

EuroPDX

MI Bioresearch Inc.

Aragen Bioscience

