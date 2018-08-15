

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday, with U.K. markets slipping into red after the release of inflation data.



Underlying sentiment remained supported as Turkey's lira extended its rebound for the second straight session, helping ease concerns over the financial health of the country.



The lira rallied against the dollar after Turkey doubled tariffs on some U.S. imports including cars, alcohol and tobacco and the country's banking regulator halved the limit on lenders' swap transactions.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed at 384.68 in late opening deals after closing on a flat note the previous day.



The German DAX was up 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent.



Trading activity remained thin amid holidays in Italy, Greece and Austria.



Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems soared 4.7 percent after announcing a 200 million-euro ($227 million) share buyback.



Italian bank UniCredit fell over 2 percent on concerns over its Turkish operations.



Air France-KLM gained 0.7 percent in Paris on reports it is close to appointing Air Canada's chief operating officer Benjamin Smith as its new boss.



U.K. housebuilder Balfour Beatty jumped 3.4 percent after its profits quadrupled in the first half of the year, helped by cost cutting and divestment gains.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals soared 7.4 percent. The drugmaker raised its full-year guidance after posting improved first-half results.



Car insurance provider Admiral Group advanced 3.7 percent after its first-half Group profit before tax increased 9 percent to 211 million pounds from 193 million pounds last year.



Advertising giant WPP gained 1.8 percent after announcing it would move out of its central London headquarters.



On the data front, official data showed that U.K. inflation rose for the first time since November, a development that could weigh on consumer spending in the second half of the year.



Consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in July, as expected, but slightly faster than the 2.4 percent increase in June.



Another report from the Office for National Statistics revealed that U.K. house price inflation was the lowest in nearly five years as London witnessed its worst decline in house prices since 2009.



House prices rose 3 percent year-on-year after a 3.5 percent gain in May. The latest increase was the smallest since August 2013, when prices grew 3 percent.



