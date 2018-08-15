The "Global Medicated Feed Additives Procurement Market Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Medicated Feed Additives Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to the optimization of category spend.

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to assess value-adds offered by suppliers that can improve production processes.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global medicated feed additives market is a rise in the outbreak of animal diseases.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global medicated feed additives market is to adhere to regulatory nuances to achieve their sustainability goals and comply with growing global regulatory stringencies.

Companies Featured

Evonik

Adisseo

Novus

Sumitomo

Novozymes

DowDuPont

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

3. Category Pricing Insights

4. Cost-Saving Opportunities

5. Best Practices

6. Category Ecosystem

7. Category Management Strategy

8. Category Management Enablers

9. Suppliers Selection

10. Suppliers Under Coverage

11. US Market Insights

12. Category Definition

