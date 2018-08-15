The "Europe Microgrid Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe microgrid market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of CAGR in the assessment period.
The report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The Europe microgrid market is segmented based on grid type into three notable segments; AC microgrid, DC microgrid, and hybrid. In 2018, hybrid segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR of in 2025.
The Europe microgrid market is segmented based on connectivity into two notable segments grid connected and remote/island. In 2018, grid connected segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.
The Europe microgrid market is segmented based on offering into hardware, software, and services. In 2018, hardware segment is valued to rule with highest market shares in 2025.
The Europe microgrid market is segmented based on vertical into five notable segments healthcare, educational institutions, industrial, military, and electric utility. In 2018, healthcare segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and retail grocery stores is rising at the highest CAGR
The Europe microgrid market is segmented based on power into natural gas, combined heat and power, diesel, solar, fuel cells, others. In 2018, diesel segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and retail grocery stores is rising at the highest CAGR.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Demand of Automated Grid Systems
- Reduction in Carbon Footprint
- Advancement in Microgrid Connectivity by Integration of IoT
- Benefits of Low Cost and Clean Energy Storage
Restraints
- High Cost for Installation
- Franchise Rights for Connecting Microgrids
- Complications Related to Registration and Land Acquisitions for Installation of Solar PV
Opportunities
- Rise in Number of Installations of Microgrids in Emerging Regions
- Rising Demand in Healthcare and Military Verticals
Challenges
- Complicated Process of Installation and Designing
- Risks Associated With Installation and Implementation of Microgrids
- Stringent Regulatory Policies
Companies Featured
- ABB
- General Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Advanced Microgrid Solutions
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Chevron Corporation
- Cummins Inc.
- Exelon Corporation
- Green Energy Corp.
- Homer Energy LLC
- Microgrid Energy
- Pareto Energy
- Power Analytics Corporation
- S&C Electric Company
- Schneider Electric
- Tesla Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
