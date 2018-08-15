The "Europe Microgrid Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe microgrid market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate of CAGR in the assessment period.

The report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe microgrid market is segmented based on grid type into three notable segments; AC microgrid, DC microgrid, and hybrid. In 2018, hybrid segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR of in 2025.

The Europe microgrid market is segmented based on connectivity into two notable segments grid connected and remote/island. In 2018, grid connected segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The Europe microgrid market is segmented based on offering into hardware, software, and services. In 2018, hardware segment is valued to rule with highest market shares in 2025.

The Europe microgrid market is segmented based on vertical into five notable segments healthcare, educational institutions, industrial, military, and electric utility. In 2018, healthcare segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and retail grocery stores is rising at the highest CAGR

The Europe microgrid market is segmented based on power into natural gas, combined heat and power, diesel, solar, fuel cells, others. In 2018, diesel segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and retail grocery stores is rising at the highest CAGR.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand of Automated Grid Systems

Reduction in Carbon Footprint

Advancement in Microgrid Connectivity by Integration of IoT

Benefits of Low Cost and Clean Energy Storage

Restraints

High Cost for Installation

Franchise Rights for Connecting Microgrids

Complications Related to Registration and Land Acquisitions for Installation of Solar PV

Opportunities

Rise in Number of Installations of Microgrids in Emerging Regions

Rising Demand in Healthcare and Military Verticals

Challenges

Complicated Process of Installation and Designing

Risks Associated With Installation and Implementation of Microgrids

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Companies Featured

ABB

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Advanced Microgrid Solutions

Caterpillar Inc.

Chevron Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Exelon Corporation

Green Energy Corp.

Homer Energy LLC

Microgrid Energy

Pareto Energy

Power Analytics Corporation

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Tesla Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

