

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands (STZ) announced the company will increase its ownership interest in Canopy Growth by acquiring 104.5 million shares directly from Canopy Growth, thereby achieving approximately 38 percent ownership when assuming exercise of the existing Constellation warrants. Constellation Brands is acquiring the new shares at a price of C$48.60 per share. Constellation is receiving 139.7 million new warrants which are exercisable over the next 3 years. Of those, 88.5 million are exercisable at a price per share of C$50.40. If Constellation were to exercise all existing and new warrants, its ownership would exceed 50 percent. Canopy Growth will immediately upon closing have proceeds of approximately C$5 billion.



Constellation will nominate four directors to Canopy Growth's seven-member Board of Directors. Canopy Growth will remain a proudly Canadian publicly-traded company and will continue to be led by its existing management teams.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX