The "Europe Polycarbonate Sheet Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe polycarbonate sheet market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Increasing use of polycarbonate sheets in growing demand from end-use industries and increasing popularity of polycarbonate against conventional materials driving the market. On the other hand, fluctuating price of raw materials is hampering the growth of market.
The Europe polycarbonate sheet market is segmented based on type into four notable segments: solid, multiwall, corrugated and others.
The Europe polycarbonate sheet market is segmented based on end-user into seven notable segments: building construction, electrical electronics, automotive transportation, aerospace defense, packaging, agriculture and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand from End-Use Industries
- Increasing Popularity of Polycarbonate Against Conventional Materials
Restraints
- Environmental Impact of Polycarbonate Sheets
Opportunities
- Increase in Demand for Billboards ID Card Printing
- Emerging Applications in the Medical Sector as an Alternative to PPSU and PSU Sheets
Challenges
- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market, by Type
7 Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market, by End-User
8 Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market by Country
9 Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market, Company Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- Covestro AG
- SABIC
- Evonik Industries AG
- AGC
- 3A Composites GmbH
- Arla Plast AB
- Brett Martin Ltd.
- DS Smith
- Dott.Gallina S.R.L.
- Isik Plastik
- Koscon Industrial S.A.
- LG Chem
- LOTTE Chemical Corporation
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.
- Palram Industries Ltd.
- Plazit Polygal
- Spartech LLC
- Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co. Ltd.
- Trinseo
- UG-Oil-Plast Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tk5gd3/european?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005295/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Engineering Plastics