Europe polycarbonate sheet market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Increasing use of polycarbonate sheets in growing demand from end-use industries and increasing popularity of polycarbonate against conventional materials driving the market. On the other hand, fluctuating price of raw materials is hampering the growth of market.

The Europe polycarbonate sheet market is segmented based on type into four notable segments: solid, multiwall, corrugated and others.

The Europe polycarbonate sheet market is segmented based on end-user into seven notable segments: building construction, electrical electronics, automotive transportation, aerospace defense, packaging, agriculture and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand from End-Use Industries

Increasing Popularity of Polycarbonate Against Conventional Materials

Restraints

Environmental Impact of Polycarbonate Sheets

Opportunities

Increase in Demand for Billboards ID Card Printing

Emerging Applications in the Medical Sector as an Alternative to PPSU and PSU Sheets

Challenges

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

