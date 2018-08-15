CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc Corporation Issued 2nd Patent

"One Time Pad Matrix (OTP Matrix)" Added to Cyber Security Patent Portfolio

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of next generation cyber security solutions, announced today the issuance of its second patent allowance notice by the U.S. Patent Office.

Cipherloc's CISO, Albert Carlson, Ph.D. stated, "This new patent makes claims regarding One Time Pad Matrix (OTP Matrix), a hardware capability to enable a message to be encrypted using a method that emulates and closely follows the workings of a One Time Pad (OTP). Originally known as the 'Vernam cipher' when developed in 1917, this encryption protocol has been used almost exclusively by only the largest governments on Earth. Claude Shannon's research c Bell Labs showed that this encryption method is the 'only mathematically perfectly secure' cipher to exist. Claude Shannon was an American mathematician, electrical engineer, and cryptographer known as 'the father of information theory.'"

"CipherLoc recently introduced a method that closely emulates the OTP in hardware and can be scaled in cost and capabilities," Dr. Carlson continued. "While a full-scale OTP encryption is well beyond the cost of most nations, Cipherloc's implementation is cost effective and seamless to the user. Encryption takes place in a predictable and extremely short period of time, making it impossible to use side channel timing attacks. In addition, the method is amenable to block or single character encryptions and has the same average number of encrypted characters/blocks in a row as the OTP and can handle up to several thousand encryption/key combinations for any character/block to be encrypted."

Michael DeLaGarza, Cipherloc's CEO concluded, "The OTP Matrix is as unique as it is safe. On July 12, 2018 the US Patent Office issued a Notice of Allowance on Cipherloc's patent application for its implementation of a hardware OTP. This patent recognizes the advantages of the matrix structure and fixed encryption/decryption times. Cipherloc's OTP Matrix is ideal for cost effective, speed sensitive, high security requirements."

The latest patent joins the Cipherloc patent portfolio including: Patent number: 9,178,514, Patent Title: Polymorphic Encryption Engine (Cipherloc), Date Granted: November 3, 2015

"At Cipherloc, we recognize the need to secure our intellectual property, so we strive to protect the innovation in our current product offerings as well as technology we are developing for new products and features. In addition to the two patents that we have been granted, we have fourteen patent applications pending," said DeLaGarza.

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

