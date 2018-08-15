Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 15
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/08/2018) of £199.92m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/08/2018) of £199.92m
|Cash Position of £12.3m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/08/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,487.25p
|8,037,865
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2461.11p
|Income share price
|2275.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(8.53)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2018 to 14/08/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|14.32
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|11.79
|3
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|11.00
|4
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|9.66
|5
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.02
|6
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|8.41
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.31
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|5.19
|9
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|4.96
|10
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|4.68
|11
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.04
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.71
|13
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.88
|14
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.54
|15
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.15
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.85
|17
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.69
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.60
|19
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.58
|20
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.40
|21
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.38
|22
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.37
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.35
|24
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.11
|25
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.00
|26
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00