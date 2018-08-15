HONG KONG, Aug 15, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Krypton Capital signed an agreement with AnApp Blockchain Technologies Limited ("AnApp") to invest in an undisclosed amount of IOTW tokens, a new cryptocurrency for IoT applications.Krypton Capital, founded in 2017 as an early-stage venture capital company, focuses primarily on blockchain ventures. Its investment portfolio features assets across a variety of sectors, including crypto-related companies, media businesses, and software development projects. With a rapidly expanding team of finance and IT specialists, the Krypton Capital network provides a wide range of services, from token sale management, consulting and media support to trading and fundraising. Krypton Capital has already helped partners raise funds totaling over US$300 million.Krypton Capital's purchase of IOTW from AnApp is a confirmation that the upside potential of IOTW tokens is being recognized by the market.Krypton Capital's decision to invest in IOTW and forge a partnership was a result of AnApp having made significant and practical progress on the product front. Additionally, the venture capital firm lauded the team, led by Dr. Patrick Hung, Frederick Leung and Tony Chan, and believes that AnApp's vision and strategy on IOTW, coupled with their strategic partnerships with manufacturers, show great potential for rapid market penetration and adoption.Commenting on the partnership, Krypton Capital's founder and CEO Ilan Tzorya said,"At Krypton Capital, we are very particular about the ventures we invest in, and support. Our partnership with AnApp to invest in IOTW represents our commitment towards innovation and the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. Given how rapid the IoT market grows, we believe IOTW has immense potential to make a lasting impact due to AnApp's capable team, robust product and experienced leadership."Source: AnApp Blockchain Technologies LtdCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.