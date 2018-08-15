The London-based metal alloy and metallic products provider has conducted a test on 500 kW of wafers in cooperation with the Silicon Module Super League (SMSL). In the next weeks, it will also test 500 kW of PERC cells relying on its own "black silicon", in coordination with another Super League producer.U.K.-based Ferroglobe PLC, a provider of silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, which operates in the United States and Europe, has announced it will start production of solar grade silicon at its factory in Spain by the end of 2018. The production, which is being run ...

