

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY.PK) reported second-quarter profit attributable to equity holders of RMB 17.87 billion, a decrease of 2% from prior year. The company said its profit slightly decreased mainly due to lower net other gains generated from investment related items compared to the same period last year. Earnings per share was RMB 1.868 compared to RMB 1.914. Non-GAAP profit attributable to equity holders increased by 20% year-on-year to RMB 19.72 billion. On a non-GAAP basis, earnings per share was RMB 2.062, for the quarter.



For the second-quarter, total revenues were RMB 73.675 billion, an increase of 30% over the second quarter of 2017. The company said the increased revenues were driven primarily by payment related services, digital content subscriptions and sales, social and others advertising, and smart phone games.



Ma Huateng, CEO, said, 'During the second quarter of 2018, we deepened user engagement with increased daily active users and time spent across our social, games and media platforms. On our Mini Program platform, which we view as complementary to native Apps, we have built up a sizable developer ecosystem, a substantial user base, and a wide range of use cases, which increasingly contribute to our payment, advertising, and cloud services. While our mobile game revenue was impacted by transient factors, we saw healthy growth in the number of people playing our mobile games each day in China and overseas. Our video subscription counts more than doubled year-on-year, maintaining our industry-leading position in China.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX