-- Dempsey brings deep knowledge of the Pharmaceutical Industry and Ophthalmology commercial experience to the Board of Directors --

SciFluor Life Sciences, Inc. today announced that Robert Dempsey, MBA, has joined the Board of Directors. Robert will bring his extensive knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry along with 25 years focused in ophthalmology to the Board of SciFluor.

Robert Dempsey has been instrumental in building and launching franchises and has extensive leadership experience in sales, marketing, medical affairs and business development at major eye care organizations including Shire, where he is currently leading the Global Ophthalmology Franchise, and at Bausch Lomb, Inspire and Allergan. Mr. Dempsey is recognized for his knowledge and global experience in ophthalmology, and his strategic relationships with industry leaders and professionals in eye care. He is based in Boston, Massachusetts and holds a Master's in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science from Northeastern University.

"We are delighted that Bob has agreed to join the Board of SciFluor," commented William Koster, PhD, Chairman of the Board for SciFluor. "His industry experience, commercial expertise and contacts will be a great addition to the team as we drive forward with multiple programs in clinical development. In particular, Bob's in-depth knowledge of the ophthalmology field will provide exceptional value to SciFluor's lead Phase 2 program with SF0166, a topical drug designed to treat diseases of the retina."

About SciFluor Life Sciences, Inc.

SciFluor creates proprietary best-in-class drugs based on well-understood pathways in areas of significant medical need such as ophthalmology, neuroscience and fibrotic diseases. Our lead clinical drug candidate, SF0166, is an eye drop therapeutic for treating back-of-the-eye diseases. www.scifluor.com.

