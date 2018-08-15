Mobile-specific Acceptable Ads criteria now in play

eyeo, makers of Adblock Plus, the #1 most popular browser extension for blocking annoying online advertisements with over 1 billion downloads, announced that the independent Acceptable Ads Committee have released their mobile-specific Acceptable Ads Criteria.

Acceptable Ads Criteria are the standards that define which non-disruptive online advertisement formats are good enough for users with an adblocker. Having mobile-specific criteria now means eyeo can improve the browsing experience of ad-blocking users on mobile devices.

The independent Acceptable Ads Committee is a politically-neutral body of eleven stakeholders which includes publishers, digital rights organizations, academia, and consumer advocates. This committee reached consensus on the mobile-specific Acceptable Ads Criteria after nearly a year of research, feedback and deliberation. Two thousand ad-blocking users were surveyed to better understand the level of disruption caused by the most common formats of mobile advertising. From these results, the committee drafted criteria, which they shared with the ad-blocking community to collect additional user feedback.

eyeo will now work closely with its partners to enforce the updates to the Acceptable Ads Criteria.

"The Acceptable Ads Committee has done an outstanding job of identifying the need for mobile-specific criteria, and commissioning a large study to collect data among ad-blocking users," said Job Plas, director of industry relations, eyeo"The findings will be put into practice in the next major update to the Acceptable Ads criteria, which will benefit millions of mobile users worldwide."

About eyeo

eyeo is the developer of a suite of products that includes Flattr, Adblock Browser and Adblock Plus, an open source project that aims to rid the Internet of annoying and intrusive online advertising. Its free web browser extensions (add-ons) put users in control by letting them block or filter which ads they want to see. Users across the world have downloaded Adblock Plus over a billion times, and it has remained the most downloaded and the most used extension almost continuously since November 2006. PC Magazine named the extension as one of the best free Google Chrome extensions, and it received About.com readers' choice award for best privacy/security add-on.

Adblock Plus is a free browser add-on for Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Maxthon and Opera for desktop users, and offers a free browser for mobile users on iOS and Android.

eyeo's mission is to put users in control of a fair, profitable web.

