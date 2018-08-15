International Airport Manages Control System Data to Heat and Cool its Terminals

StorMagic, simplifying storage at the edge, today announced that Amsterdam Airport Schiphol selected StorMagic SvSAN to manage control system data in its backup power facility. The airport's two-server solution with SvSAN enables firmware and hardware upgrades to run during live production, and the systems have experienced no errors or downtime in more than six years-and counting.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol operates a complete, fully-automated power plant, managed by a control system that reduces energy costs associated with heating and cooling terminal buildings and gates. Netherlands-based ENGIE, a value-added reseller focused on selling energy savings solutions that reduce costs, reviewed and advised Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to update their data management infrastructure.

"We replaced an aging system with a highly available supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system to ensure redundancy and meet our stringent SLA requirements," said Bart de Goeij asset management/maintenance and operations, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. "SvSAN's high availability has delivered 100 percent uptime, thus protecting our organization from fines and penalties associated with downtime."

Amsterdam Schiphol's new configuration includes Dell PE520 servers, VMware vSphere v5.5, Enterprise Plus Edition hypervisor and StorMagic SvSAN Advanced Edition, and is running on a 10Gbit, directly connected network. More than 70 users access and analyze I/O data for pump controllers and industrial equipment, and remotely monitor the systems.

"ENGIE presented the two-server SvSAN as the ideal option for Airport Amsterdam Schiphol due to the solution's unmatched availability, affordability and because it complemented Schiphol's energy saving requirements," said Eric Roos, Lead Application Engineer IA, ENGIE. "Software-defined storage solutions like SvSAN have much lower power and cooling requirements than large physical SANs."

"Edge deployments run onsite where data is created, giving users unsurpassed control and management of their systems and information due to sheer proximity of the infrastructure to the data itself," said John Glendenning, SVP of sales and business development of StorMagic. "Customers like Schiphol are flocking towards hyperconverged infrastructure deployments now because of the simplicity, flexibility and affordability HCI delivers."

About Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Schiphol Airport is an important European airport, ranking as Europe's third busiest and the world's twelfth busiest by total passenger traffic in 2016 (14th in 2015, 2014 and 2013 and 16th in 2012). It also ranks as the world's fifth busiest by international passenger traffic and the world's sixteenth busiest for cargo tonnage. Visit https://www.schiphol.nl/en/.

About ENGIE

ENGIE isa global energy and services group with three core businesses: low-carbon power generation, including natural gas and renewable energy, energy infrastructure and customer solutions. Driven by our ambition to contribute to a harmonious progress, we take up major global challenges such as the fight against global warming, access to energy for all, or mobility, and offer our private customers, businesses and communities energy production solutions and services that reconcile individual interests and collective issues. Visit https://www.engie.nl/.

About StorMagic

Established in 2006, StorMagic is simplifying storage at the edge. Its virtual SAN makes edge computing simple for everyone from large organizations with thousands of sites, to companies running a single small datacenter. StorMagic offers customers that are dissatisfied with the cost and complexity of external SANs a highly available, two-server solution that is simple, cost-effective and flexible. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com.

