15th August 2018

SFL SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: SFL SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE

Guarantor (if any): na Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 1.5% due 29th May 2025 Offer price: 99.199 Stabilising Managers: BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

