Premier Biomedical, Inc.: PainReliefMeds.com Resumes Credit Card Processing

Issues Related to the Suspension of Credit Card Processing Have Been Resolved

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / PainReliefMeds.com, the website which sells the topical pain relief treatments of Premier Biomedical, Inc., has once again begun processing credit card orders. Premier Biomedical Pain Relief Meds is a division of Premier Biomedical, Inc (OTCQB: BIEI) a research based publicly traded biomedical company.

William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical stated, "Due to circumstances beyond our control, the credit card processing feature on our pain relief products website was non-functional. We are happy to report that the problem has been resolved and we are once again able to service our customers' needs."

The company had been working diligently to restore the system since becoming aware of the credit card processing outage late last month.

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

Premier Biomedical Inc.

(724) 633-7033

w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com

PainReliefMeds.com

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

