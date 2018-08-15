Aeris Communications: Aeris Launches its Definitive Guide to the Internet of Things

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018, a technology leader in the Internet of Things," authored by IoT industry expert, Syed Zaeem Hosain , founder and chief technology officer of Aeris.



With a foreword written by Carrie MacGillivray , group vice president and global IoT lead for IDC , the Aeris IoT book addresses the need for a broad, yet comprehensive guide that enables enterprises, consumers and governments to navigate potential drawbacks and gain benefits from IoT opportunities. The Aeris IoT book also serves as a primer for business executives and outlines the steps necessary to embrace IoT without the need for an advanced technical background. Hosain published the first edition in November 2015 and second edition in August 2016.

New and updated chapters in the third edition include:

What is the Internet of Things?

The Future of Platforms

IoT Connectivity: Types and Choices

Connectivity Management Platforms

IoT Sensors and Data Collection

Security, Privacy, and the Internet of Things

IoT Use Cases (renewable solar energy, automotive/fleet management, healthcare, smart cities and financial/insurance)

The Future of the Internet of Things

Hosain has nearly 40 years of experience in the semiconductor, telecommunications and computer industries and has served in leadership positions for several industry associations and technical standards bodies. He currently serves as chairman of the IoT M2M Council (IMC), the largest and fastest growing trade organization serving the IoT industry with more than 25,000 members worldwide and covering 24 different vertical market sectors.

Supporting Quote

Syed Zaeem Hosain, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Aeris

"Imagine a future where enterprises and consumers will ask product companies about the sensor capabilities accessible via a mobile app when purchasing a new appliance or car. In the future, not only will cars talk to each other, but people will wear clothes connected to the Internet, reading glasses will be connected to provide additional context to enrich the user's experience, and more than one-half of the Internet traffic to homes will go to appliances and devices and not to children's video games. Sound unlikely? We think this future may not be too far away. Given the tremendous growth and change that is taking place in the IoT industry, the future certainly is hard to predict, however, this is what we see taking shape in the near future."

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

