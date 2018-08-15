

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $166 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $111 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $5.57 billion from $5.64 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $185 Mln. vs. $114 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.57 Bln vs. $5.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.15



