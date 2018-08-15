

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter has banned controversial conspiracy theory broadcaster Alex Jones from its platform for one week.



The social media network said the action was taken for sharing a link to a video calling on his supporters to get their 'battle rifles' ready against media and others. That was in violation of the company's rules against abusive behavior and inciting violence, Twitter says.



As a result, Jones will not be able to tweet, retweet or favorite tweets for seven days as his Twitter page turns into 'read-only mode.'



Twitter has made it clear that they are not removing his older tweets or personal account from the social network. Alex Jones' far-right website InfoWars' Twitter account remains unaffected.



Twitter is the latest major US social media network provider to have denied Jones permission to use its platform.



Earlier this month, Facebook removedhad four Pages belonging to Alex Jones for repeatedly posting content that breaks its Community Standards.



They were the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the InfoWars Page and the InfoWars Nightly News Page. In addition, Alex Jones, who is one of the admins of these Facebook pages, was placed on a 30-day block for his role in posting controversial content to these pages.



YouTube had removed many top channels associated with InfoWars, including The Alex Jones Channel, which had 2.4 million subscribers and videos that were viewed over 1.5 billion times.



Apple eliminated access to five Infowars podcasts, including 'The Alex Jones Show,' from its directory, saying they didn't comply with guidelines designed to create a safe environment for users, including prohibitions on hate themes.



Spotify has also removed InfoWars' content.



Since founding InfoWars in 1999, Jones has been able to build a vast audience.



Among the theories he has promoted is that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were staged by the US government.



The anti-Democrat radio show host had accused victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting of being 'actors' in a plot to discredit the gun lobby.



