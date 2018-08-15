

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Wednesday, the Commerce department will release U.S. retail sales for July. Economists expect the sales to rise by 0.1 percent on month, from a 0.5 percent increase in June.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the franc and the yen, it rose against the euro. Against the pound, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 111.02 against the yen, 0.9970 against the franc, 1.1323 against the euro and 1.2701 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



