Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2018) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it is using its best efforts to complete a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $650,000.

The flow-through offering will be comprised of up to 10,000,000 flow-through units, at a price of $0.065 per flow-through unit, for gross proceeds of up to $650,000. Each flow-through unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for the purchase of one additional common share, at a price of $0.08 per share, for a two year period.

The proceeds from the sale of the flow-through units will be expended on the Company's properties located in British Columbia.

Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the private placement.

Drilling is continuing on the Red cliff property and initial assay results are expected shortly. Drilling is being conducted on the Montrose zone on the north side of Lydden Creek. The drilling is extending the down dip mineralization that averages 10-50 g/t over widths up to 10 m (43-101report completed in 2014). Many of the drill holes completed on the Montrose zone in 2018 contain visible gold.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated to show the newly added claims. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

