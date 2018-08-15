Research Now SSI Strengthens and Expands Its Solution for Ad Measurement and Effectiveness By Acquiring Audience Verification Capability

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Now SSI, the global leader in digital market research data and data services, has expanded its capabilities in the area of cross-device digital audience verification and validation by acquiring DMA-Institute in a deal with its parent company. The acquisition strengthens and expands Research Now SSI's ability to provide reliable, actionable insights about the audiences exposed to ads and the resonance of each message.

The combination of Research Now SSI's extensive collection of data from opted-in individuals across the globe -- one of the world's largest first-party data assets -- with DMA-Institute's audience validation SaaS solution offers brands, advertising and media agencies, market research agencies, and publishers an unparalleled solution. Permissioned data from actual consumers along with an open, independent platform provides a singular assurance of trustworthy, accurate and unbiased results to optimise advertising effectiveness and ROI.

Based in Amsterdam, DMA-Institute provides fully transparent digital media measurement, relevant audiences and insights through its Enterprise Platform and Performance Analytics Platform. Its technology allows marketers, advertisers and publishers to measure, validate and optimise for active measurement (research) as well as passive measurement (viewability, reach, audience) across the digital value chain: online display and video formats, social media advertising, branded content and in-app formats.

DMA-Institute's technology complements and augments Research Now SSI's cross-media ADimension solution in the digital space. Linking impressions to individuals based on Research Now SSI's global online panel data, ADimension collects information about digital ad exposure as well as offline exposure, and delivers in-market insights via a dynamic dashboard across key brand metrics.

The acquisition also gives Research Now SSI access to DMA-Institute's advanced online dashboarding, online performance reporting and business intelligence scorecards. The dashboards and scorecards provide an instant view of reliable and effective KPI's, metrics and currencies customised by industry and decision-making role.

"Our customers will gain clarity about complex digital data in order to be more strategic," says Gary S. Laben, CEO of Research Now SSI. "Marketing and advertising are at a major inflection point in the evolution of the industry, moving beyond a focus on aggregating data to the need for more precise and reliable data. Research Now SSI continues our commitment to deliver accurate, trustworthy data, for better performance as well as for more meaningful consumer relationships."

"Connecting our platforms to validate audiences at scale based on Research Now SSI's significant collection of data effectively creates a new global standard for online media measurement, audience verification, and performance validation," says Marcel Vogels, Co-founder of DMA-Institute.

About Research Now SSI

Research Now SSI is the world's leading global provider of first-party consumer and professional data based on extensive, proprietary market research panels. Around this core asset of opted-in, managed data, the company has built innovative data services and solutions that bring the voice of the individual to the entire marketing spectrum, from research to marketing to advertising. Research Now SSI serves more than 5,800 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our range of data-driven offerings, go to www.researchnow.com and www.surveysampling.com.

About DMA-Institute

DMA-Institute is a recognised and independent innovator in online media measurement and effect validation. The company's philosophy is to bring full, validated and integrated transparency to sellers and buyers of digital media. DMA-Institute provides online transparency for leading global advertisers, publishers, DSP's, agency groups, research firms and consulting firms. Besides offering automated media and effect measurement, the company also provides professional ad operations, as well as advanced Business Intelligence Scorecarding and Reporting solutions for media and marketing decision makers. The DMA-Institute HQ is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. For more information on DMA-Institute, please go to our website: dma-institute.com.

