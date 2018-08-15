Huobi Joins GLASS Network and Invests in SharesPost

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 15, 2018, a leading provider of liquidity solutions to the private growth asset class, has announced that Huobi, China's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain token exchange and second largest worldwide, has joined the Global Liquidity and Settlement System network). When GLASS becomes operational, Huobi will be able to settle secondary trades of digital securities by U.S. investors in compliance with U.S. securities laws. Huobi will also be able to pool its nine million customers' buy and sell orders with other exchanges using GLASS on a trading pair by trading pair basis.



Greg Brogger, Founder and CEO of SharesPost, said: "We are very excited to see GLASS validated by such a highly respected trading platform. It signals the start of the next stage of development in the digital securities market, and we expect it will go a long way to clearing the cloud that the absence of a legitimate global compliance solution has cast over crypto markets for the last year."



Originated by SharesPost, GLASS is a decentralized, global network of crypto trading platforms and licensed broker dealers and exchanges. GLASS is designed to be the blockchain community's shared compliance and settlement infrastructure. Each country will have licensed entities, like SharesPost's U.S. Alternative Trading System.



About SharesPost:SharesPost's mission is to create liquidity for the private growth asset class. In 2009, SharesPost launched the first online secondary market for private technology company shares. Since then, SharesPost has connected thousands of buyers and sellers in more than $4 billion worth of transactions in the shares of more than 220 leading technology companies.



The SharesPost platform now also enables clients to access a variety of private market investment and liquidity solutions including-registered broker-dealer, SEC registered Alternative Trading System and Registered Investment Advisor. For more information, please visit SharesPost.com.



About GLASS:GLASS is a decentralized liquidity and settlement network for crypto trading platforms and exchanges.



Participating exchanges will deepen their liquidity, drive incremental transaction volume and settle compliant token transactions in all jurisdictions irrespective of whether or not the tokens are securities. The GLASS network will be anchored initially by the SharesPost Marketplace, an already established U.S. Alternative Trading System for digital and other unregistered securities. For more information, please visit glassnet.io.



About Huobi:Huobi Group is the leading global blockchain asset financial service provider. With a mission to make investing in alternative assets more efficient and adaptable, the company is committed to providing customers with safe, professional, and honest services based on the core principle of putting the customer first. Established in 2013, Huobi has become one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges with an accumulated trading volume of US $1 trillion. Having once accounted for half of the world's digital asset transactions, Huobi now serves more than 5 million users in over 130 countries around the world. With compliance teams in Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia and other countries and regions around the world, Huobi is able to provide safe and reliable digital asset trading and management services to its customers. To date, Huobi Group has also invested in more than 40 upstream and downstream companies.



Huobi Global Ecosystem Fund was established in 2018 with the purpose of investing in the best companies and form close partnerships in the blockchain space. Together with our partners, we aim to work together to make the blockchain ecosystem healthier and stronger. For more information, please visit huobi.com.