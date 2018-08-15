SolarWinds MSP Named a Leader in 2018 G2 Crowd Grid Report-for SolarWinds RMM and SolarWinds Backup

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 15, 2018, a global leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has been named a leader in the 2018 G2 CrowdGridReport. Reviewers gave either four- or five-star ratings for both SolarWindsRMM (84%) and SolarWinds Backup (89%).

The G2 Crowd website allows visitors to leave real-time reviews to help companies objectively assess what is best for their business; the platform leverages more than 400,000 independent user reviews, which are read by more than 1.5 million visitors each month. Each year, G2 Crowd publishes its Grid report, ranking software by culling data from multiple online sources to determine market presence, bringing together satisfaction scores from customers, and combining the data to determine market leadership.

In the past 12 months, both SolarWinds RMM and SolarWinds Backup solutions have been enhanced with new features and functionality. This includes SolarWinds RMM integration of the NetPathfeature, which is designed to help provide deep visibility into critical network paths-regardless of location-to help quickly troubleshoot hot spots across the entire delivery chain. In addition, SolarWinds MSP introduced SolarWinds Backup Documentsto support managing the backup and recovery of business documents. This feature is designed to help minimize downtime from natural disasters, hardware failures, accidental deletions, ransomware, and user error.

"We are honored to be named a leader in both the enterprise IT management suites and backup software categories of the G2 Crowd Grip Report-the high praise from our customers underscores our ongoing commitment to develop solutions designed to help them succeed," said John Pagliuca, senior vice president, SolarWinds MSP. "We love to hear user feedback, and to know that our customers are happy with the products we are providing and that those products continue to meet their expectations."

