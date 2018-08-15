

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 9:15 am ET Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of July. Production is expected to rise by 0.3 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the euro and the pound, it fell against the yen. Against the franc, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 110.88 against the yen, 0.9974 against the franc, 1.1311 against the euro and 1.2677 against the pound at 9:10 am ET.



