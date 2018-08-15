

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a rebound in U.S. industrial production in the previous month, the Federal Reserve released a report on Wednesday showing production edged slightly higher in the month of July.



The Fed said industrial production inched up by 0.1 percent in July after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.0 percent in June.



Economists had expected production to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



