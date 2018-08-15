BIMobject AB: Notice to attend Extraordinary General Meeting on September 5, 2018. Patrick Söderlund and Hjalmar Winbladh proposed as new Board Members in BIMobject AB. A split 2:1 is proposed.

Patrick Söderlund, born in 1973 and a Swedish citizen, is Chief Design Officer and Executive Vice President at Electronic Arts. In his present role he manages the development of technology innovation and drives Electronic Art's marketing teams. Previously, Patrick led EA Worldwide Studios, the studio teams behind games such as Need for Speed and The Sims. He also founded Refraction Games, later acquired by DICE, which in the early 2000s created and developed the Battlefield game series. Patrick will leave his employment at Electronic Arts later this year.

Hjalmar Winbladh, born in 1968 and a Swedish citizen, is Partner at EQT Partners and Head of the EQT Ventures advisory team at the EQT Ventures fund (EQT Ventures). Prior to founding EQT Ventures, Hjalmar founded IT company Sendit AB, later acquired by Microsoft. Additionally, Hjalmar has founded and co-founded companies such as Wrapp, Rebtel, and Epidemic Sound. At EQT Ventures, he works with portfolio companies such as Wolt, Codacy, Home and Peltarion. Hjalmar has attended Stockholm University and INSEAD.

"I've been in game development since the 90s, and I've seen the industry go from analog and offline, to digital and online with millions of users active at the same time. Having extensive experience from one of the world's largest gaming companies - Electronic Arts - I look forward to addressing some of the challenges that digital companies often encounter: scalability, payment solutions and an active community. Through my construction company Ortalis Group, I have also seen the challenges that manufacturers, property managers, and construction companies face on a daily basis. For that reason, I'm very enthusiastic about working with BIMobject's Board and using my experience to accelerate digitalization in relatively analog industries" says Patrick Söderlund.



"Patrick has unique experience in scaling up digital projects from their initial phases to becoming world-leading products. With his expertise, we will continue to build BIMobject into a global winner, where the whole world's building, construction, and interior design products will be featured on our platforms. Additionally, Hjalmar's extensive knowledge in managing tech companies will help us to continue to revolutionize industries that haven't fully adopted digitalization yet" says Stefan Larsson, founder and CEO of BIMobject.

BIMobject is a leading global IT company at the forefront of digitalisation of the construction industry. BIMobject offers a cloud-based platform, with over 1,000 manufacturers providing digital product information. Around the cloud-based platform, which currently has over 850,000 users, BIMobject offers a number of solutions aimed at property owners, construction companies and the trade sector. BIMobject, founded in 2011, operates in 20 countries and has over 200 employees. Revenue for 2017 amounted to SEK 84 million. BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM. BIMobject's Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB.www.bimobject.com (http://www.bimobject.com/)

This is an English version of an original Swedish press release communicated by BIMobject AB. In case of interpretation issues or possible differences between the different versions, the Swedish version shall apply.

Notice of extraordinary general meeting of BIMobject

The shareholders of BIMobject AB (publ) are summoned to an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday 5 September 2018 at 10 am at Studio, Nordenskiöldsgatan 24, 2nd floor, in Malmö, Sweden.

Participation and notification

Shareholders who wish to participate in the meeting shall be recorded as shareholder in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday 30 August 2018, and notify the company of their intention to participate no later than on Thursday 30 August 2018, in writing to BIMobject AB, c/o Studio, Nordenskiöldsgatan 24, SE-211 19 Malmö, Sweden. Such notification can also be made by telephone +46 (0)40-685 29 00 or by e-mail bolagsstamma@bimobject.com. The notification shall include name, personal/corporate identity number, number of shares held, address, telephone number (daytime) as well as, when applicable, information about representatives or assistants (not more than two).

Nominee registered shares

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee, such as a bank or other securities institution, must re-register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB in order to be entitled to participate in the meeting. Such registration, which may be temporary, must be duly effected on Thursday 30 August 2018, which means that a shareholder that wishes such registration must notify its nominee thereof well in advance of this date.

Proxy etc.

If a shareholder is represented by a proxy at the meeting, such proxy shall present a written and dated power of attorney at the meeting. The power of attorney may not be older than one year, provided that a longer validity period (however not more than five years) is stated in the power of attorney. If the power of attorney is issued on behalf of a legal entity, the proxy shall also present a certificate of registration or equivalent document for such legal entity. In order to facilitate the entrance to the meeting, a copy of the power of attorney and other documents of authorization should be included in the notification to the meeting. A proxy form is available at the company's website, www.bimobject.com, and is sent to shareholders who so request and state their address.

Number of shares and votes

The number of shares and votes of the company amounts to 59,474,842 as of the date of this notice. The company holds no treasury shares.

Proposed agenda

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Appointment of chairman of the meeting

3. Preparation and approval of voting list

4. Approval of the agenda

5. Appointment of one or two persons to verify the minutes

6. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened

7. Determination of number and appointment of board members

8. Determination of fees to the board

9. The board's proposal on share split

10. Closure of the meeting

Appointment of board members (item 7)

Shareholders representing approximately 49 percent of the votes in the company have notified that they propose that the general meeting resolves (i) that the board shall be composed of six ordinary members, without deputies, and (ii) to appoint Hjalmar Winbladh and Patrick Söderlund as new board members for the time until the end of the next annual general meeting. Ben O'Donnell will be leaving his position as board member in connection with the general meeting. The board will thereafter be composed of Stefan Larsson, Anders Wilhjelm (chairman), Johannes Reischböck, Philippe Butty, Hjalmar Winbladh and Patrick Söderlund.

Board fee (item 8)

Shareholders representing approximately 49 percent of the votes in the company have notified that they propose that fees to the board shall be paid with in total SEK 800,000, whereof SEK 400,000 shall be paid to the chairman of the board and SEK 400,000 shall be paid to Patrick Söderlund, thereby amending the resolution by the annual general meeting. It is proposed that no fee shall be paid to the other board members.

Share split (item 9)

The board proposes that the general meeting resolves to split the company's shares 2:1, whereby the existing 59,474,842 shares are split into 118,949,684 shares with a new quota value of SEK 0.011.

Documentation etc.

The board's complete proposal and supporting documentation will be held available at the company's offices, Nordenskiöldsgatan 24 in Malmö, Sweden, and on the company's website, www.bimobject.com, no later than two weeks prior to the meeting and will be sent to shareholders who so request and state their address.

The shareholders are reminded of their right to request information in accordance with chapter 7, section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed in connection with the general meeting, refer to the company's integration policy (Sw.) which is available on the company's website, www.bimobject.com.

Malmö, Sweden, in August 2018

BIMobject AB (publ)

The Board of Directors via Chairman Wilhjelm

