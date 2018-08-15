The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, August 15
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:15 August 2018
|Name of applicant:
|The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
|Name of scheme:
|General
|Period of return:
|From:
|10 February 2018
|To:
|14 August 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|6,058,134
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|6,058,134
|Name of contact:
|Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3008 4913