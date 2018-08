BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's jobless rate dropped in the second quarter, after rising in the previous three months, figures from the statistical office showed Wednesday.



The unemployment rate fell to 7.7 percent from 8.2 percent in the first quarter. The figure was 8.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.



A year ago, the rate was 8.9 percent.



