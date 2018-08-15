Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director (L) and Francis Ngai, Chief Executive Officer of Social Ventures Hong Kong and founder of BottLess (R)

For the first time, the HKTDC and the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) will launch a K-Beauty Expo Hong Kong pavilion at the Beauty & Wellness Expo, bringing popular products from about 30 Korean exhibitors. Exhibits at the pavilion, themed "Stylish K-Beauty", will include a USB rechargeable eyelash curler that is easy and convenient to use.

The Home Delights Expo will feature the Avenue of Delights with stylish branded products from 45 exhibitors, including Dyson, CLP Power, Tiger and more. CLP Power will conduct cooking demonstrations with food tasting.



HONG KONG, Aug 15, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the HKTDC, four fairs will open tomorrow (16 August) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC): the 29th Food Expo, the 10th Hong Kong International Tea Fair, the third Beauty & Wellness Expo and the fifth Home Delights Expo. The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products (ICMCM), jointly organised by HKTDC and the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association Ltd, will also be held on 16-17 August. The four fairs will welcome close to 2,100 exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of delicacies and products to provide an all-round shopping and sourcing experience for consumers and trade buyers. The events will also create cross-sector business opportunities and enhance cultural exchange between Hong Kong and other regions.To promote environmental awareness and waste reduction, a pilot on-site tableware lending service will be launched at the Food Expo this year to reduce the use of disposable plastic utensils. Visitors can borrow a set comprising a reusable food container and wooden utensils with a HK$20 deposit in cash (at the entrance of Hall 1E), and return the used set and reclaim the deposit when leaving the fairground (at Hall 1A and 3E Concourses). Available while stocks last, the service is run jointly by the HKTDC, NWS Holdings Limited and social enterprise BottLess, with the wooden utensils provided by Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Management) Limited.Photo Download: https://bit.ly/2wbqYuyWebsites:Food Expo http://www.hkfoodexpo.hktdc.com/Home Delights Expo http://www.homedelights.hktdc.com/Beauty & Wellness Expo http://www.hkbeautyexpo.hktdc.com/Tea Fair http://www.hkteafair.hktdc.com/International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products https://bit.ly/2MtomCDMorning Admission Tickets to Attract More Public VisitorsThis year, the HKTDC introduces the HK$10 Morning Admission Ticket for entry before noon on 16, 17 and 20 Aug. There will also be HK$10 Night Admission Tickets for entry after 6pm on 16-19 Aug, with a top-up fee of HK$15 for admission to the Gourmet Zone on the same day. For ticketing details, please visit the HKTDC Food Expo website.