WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Cobham PLC (COB.L) said the Financial Conduct Authority or the FCA has informed the Company that it has decided to discontinue the investigation.



As originally announced in March 2017, the Enforcement and Market Oversight Division of the FCA has been investigating Cobham in relation to its compliance with the Listing Rules, Disclosure and Transparency Rules and the Market Abuse Regulations between April 2016 and February 2017.



