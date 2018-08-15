sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Asia-Pacific's Leading ICT Companies Honored at Frost & Sullivan's 2018 ICT Awards

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-Pacific's top ICT firms were celebrated at Frost & Sullivan's annual ICT Awards held at the Shangri-La hotel in Singapore earlier this evening.

Arkadin Cloud Communications, Equinix, Huawei and Singtel were amongst the outstanding companies recognized at the gala event, now in its 15th year.

Mr. Ajay Sunder, Vice President, Digital Transformation, Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said the ICT awards have continually identified and recognized the best-in-class companies that demonstrated excellence in the ICT sector.

"We realize it is critical to highlight best practices and honor companies that have delivered excellence in the industry. Frost & Sullivan hopes that the recognition will encourage companies to continue their best in growing their business, and spur further achievements as ICT firms to continue to push the boundaries of excellence," he added.

The contenders for the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific ICT Awards were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth, market share and growth in market share, leadership in product innovation, breadth of products and solutions, major customer acquisitions, and business and market strategy, amongst other category-specific criteria.

For more details on the 2018 Asia-Pacific ICT Awards, please visit http://www.ict-awards.com/ or connect with us via social media Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, for the latest news and updates. We also invite you to join the conversation using apictawards or FrostAwards.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all 2018 Asia-Pacific ICT Award Recipients:

AWARD TITLE

RECIPIENT

ASIA-PACIFIC

Telecom CEO of the Year

ALEX JANANGKIH SINAGA

Enterprise Collaboration Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

ARKADIN CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS

Cloud UCC Platform Provider of the Year (SMB Segment)

BROADSOFT

Hybrid IT Service Provider Of The Year

CENTURYLINK

Data Center Enabling Technology Leadership Award

CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS

Telecoms Tower Company of the Year

EDOTCO GROUP

Data Center Services Provider Of the Year

EQUINIX

Video Conferencing Endpoints Market Leadership Award

HUAWEI

Anti-DDoS Vendor of the Year

NETSCOUT Arbor

End-to-End UCC Service Provider of the Year

NTT COMMUNICATIONS

Telco Data Center Services Provider of the Year

NTT COMMUNICATIONS

SSL VPN Vendor of the Year

PULSE SECURE

Managed Cloud Services Provider of the year

RACKSPACE

Talent Management Technology Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

RAMCO SYSTEMS

Managed Cloud Services Competitive Strategy, Innovation & Leadership Award

SINGTEL

Telecom Group of the Year

SINGTEL

Data Center Services Competitive Strategy, Innovation & Leadership Award

ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA CENTRES

Secure Content Management Vendor of the Year

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

BPM Solutions Provider of the Year

TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

Contact Center Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year

TELEPERFORMANCE

Telecom Service Provider of the Year

TRUE CORPORATION PCL

Mobile Service Provider of the Year

TRUEMOVE H

Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

XL AXIATA

Cloud Video Collaboration Provider of the Year

ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS

COUNTRY

Indonesia Data Center Service Provider Of The Year

LINTASARTA

Media Contact

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com
Phone: +65.6890.0926


© 2018 PR Newswire