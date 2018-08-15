Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2018) - Redfund Capital Corp. (CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X4) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Parana Copper Corporation. Redfund is a Merchant Bank operating in the cannabis industries primarily in the United States and Canada, with plans to expand to other countries.

The company intends to provide debt and equity funding in the mid-to-late stages of a target company's development, or in technologies that are developed and validated but may be in the early stage of commercialization. This strategy allows Redfund to fund enterprises that are commercially viable, and that have visibility toward high growth.

The company is not bound to commit to any particular sector, thereby allowing for diversification. However, the present focus is generally on medical cannabis, hemp and CBD-related, healthcare-related target companies.

The company is headed by Meris Kott, CEO, who has been providing global bridges for public companies for 25 years, with the belief all companies should create global footprints. In 1990, she founded Polaris Partners that financed in excess of US500 million and is currently a managing partner at Ludgate Hill Partners in Vancouver.

Meris Kott, CEO, stated: "The first focus of our merchant bank will be the financing of medical cannabis, CBD and hemp companies. Our initial portfolio companies will be announced in the next week, and we believe their strong business fundamentals and upside potential will bring immediate value to our shareholders."

The company closed its first tranche of a $5,000,000 non-brokered private placement, issuing 6,695,767 units at $0.30 for total proceeds of $2,008,730, with each unit consisting of one share and one warrant, with the warrant exercisable at $0.55 for 24 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.redfundcapital.com, contact Meris Kott, CEO, at 604-484-8989 or by email at info@redfundcapital.com.

