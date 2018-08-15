Lucid CEO Han Jin Wins Gold Stevie(R) Award in 2018 International Business Awards(R) Competition

Awarded Top Prize for Entrepreneur of the Year in Computer Software for Companies Under 500 Employees

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2018 / Han Jin, CEO, Lucid, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Entrepreneur of the Year - Computer Software - Up to 500 Employees category in The 15th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and territories.

"I am honored to receive this international award and share it with our team, investors and partners who have been part of Lucid's journey," said Jin. "We're on a mission to recreate human vision capabilities in dual cameras using AI and machine learning which finally allows devices to capture real-world depth and 3D. We are striving to replace expensive and space-consuming hardware depth sensors with our pure software solution."

Han Jin, CEO, Lucid, wins Gold Stevie Award

Lucid, the maker of the world's first VR180 3D camera, is a computer vision company developing the real-time 3D fusion technology. Its software solution empowers any device with dual cameras to easily capture and create immersive 3D, VR and AR content. Lucid is providing its proprietary software to mobile device makers, robotics companies, laptop and tablet makers, drones, automobile companies and more. This expansion comes when Lucid has become profitable and is in strong growth mode, with 36% quarter over quarter revenue growth expected to reach 10 times the revenue target from a year ago.

One Stevie judge commented that Jin is a 'promising young entrepreneur with a product implementation that drives exceptional innovation.' Another judge stated that he has an 'inspiring story line with proof of hard work and dedication to develop great innovation with his focus.'

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

"This year's Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we've had yet," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements. We look forward to presenting their Stevies to them in London on October 20, and to telling their stories over the coming year through Stevie Awards media."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

ABOUT LUCID

Lucid is a computer vision startup which developed an AI-base 3D depth sensing solution to enable any dual camera device like mobile phones to see depth through machine learning. A pure software solution, Lucid's technology outperforms expensive hardware competition such as depth sensors, structured light and time of flight systems in performance, intelligence and at no hardware cost. The management team has roots in Berkeley and Stanford and has strong background in computer vision. Mobile phone makers are among the first customers for Lucid's 3D depth sensing software. For more information, visit https://lucidinside.com .

About the Stevie ® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards ®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

